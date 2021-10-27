Daniel Green, who was convicted in the murder of Michael Jordan’s father, James Jordan Sr., was denied parole, according to a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. No additional details related to the decision were released, and Green’s parole will be up for review again in 2024, according to spokesperson Greg Thomas.

Green, along with co-defendant Larry Demery, were convicted in 1996 for first-degree murder in the 1993 killing of Jordan Sr.

Jordan had been sleeping in his car on a highway in Lumberton, North Carolina, when he was murdered. He was 56.

Demery said they didn’t know who they had shot, and later took his body to a swamp in South Carolina, according to the New York Daily News. While Green had spoken about helping get rid of the body, he claims he wasn’t there when Jordan was killed, the Daily News reported.

"Daniel Green hasn't received justice since the day he was arrested, so I didn't have much hope that it would start with the parole process," his attorney Christine Mumma said, according to CNN. “It's a bureaucracy. ... They don't have to give a reason [for not granting parole]. It's easier to just say, 'Come back in three years.’”

Demery, however, was granted parole last year through a school and career program and his parole date was set for August 6, 2023, the North Carolina post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission reportedly said in a statement.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan spoke extensively about his relationship with his father in the documentary “The Last Dance.”

