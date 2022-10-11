Jury selection has started in the rape trial of “That ‘70s Show” star Danny Masterson, who’s accused of raping three women between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood home.

The actor was spotted entering a Los Angeles courthouse through a side door Tuesday before the trial got underway.

One alleged victim expected to take the stand is Masterson's former girlfriend Chrissie Bixler.

“My job as his girlfriend was to give myself to him whenever he wanted. I cannot say no, I lay there and take it,” Bixler said in an interview.

Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology, and so were all three accusers at the time of the alleged attacks.

According to one of the accusers, the church encourages Scientologists to settle any legal disputes with fellow members within the church itself. And if you don't, she says, you could face excommunication. In fact, one high-ranking official in the church is known as the "chief justice" of Scientology.

A Scientology spokesman said, in part, in a statement, "The Church has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of Scientologists, or of anyone, to law enforcement. Quite the opposite. Church policy explicitly demands Scientologists abide by all laws of the land."

Jury selection in the Danny Masterson rape trial is expected to take several days.

Masterson has pleaded not guilty, claiming the sex was consensual. He says the accusers, who have also filed civil lawsuits, are motivated by money.

Related Stories