DC National Guard Members Test Positive for COVID-19 After George Floyd Protests

With more than a dozen states recently reporting their highest daily average of new cases, the battle against COVID-19 is far from over. Just as health officials warned of a spike in cases as a result of the protests, a number of national guard members on duty during demonstrations in the nation's capital have tested positive.

It's not yet known how many service members are stricken, but all are from the D.C. National Guard.

They were among 5,000 troops called in from 11 states, including Florida, Utah and Tennessee. Now it's feared they may be spreading COVID-19 throughout the country as they return home.

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke out about the development on "Good Morning America."

"I wouldn't be surprised that demonstrators could also be infected, and many of them will go back to where they live. Not everyone was demonstrating in the city they live in."

Dr. Deborah Birx is also speaking out Wednesday, saying that even the protesters who were wearing masks may not be safe because of all the yelling.

RELATED STORIES

Protests Against Police Brutality Met With Police Brutality Across the Country, Advocates Say

Officers Seen on Video Slashing Car Tires Near Minneapolis George Floyd Protests

Trump Under Fire Over Unfounded Claim Elderly Protester Was Trying to Scan Police Gear Before Being Pushed