Officers Seen on Video Slashing Car Tires Near Minneapolis George Floyd Protests

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed that police "strategically deflated tires" after video surfaced showing police in riot gear slashing dozens of tires in a parking lot near demonstrators protesting against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Journalist Andrew Kimmel, who had been covering the protest, took video showing that his tires had been slashed in a K-Mart parking lot.

"The police slashed one, two, three, four of my tires," he said. "They've also slashed every other car who's parked in this lot's tires. Every single car. I can't go home now."

Kimmel said the experience was "frustrating" and "scary."

"It's 2-2:15 in the morning, there's no taxis, no ride shares. No one is coming to get you. You are stranded," Kimmel told Inside Edition.

In a statement, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said police "strategically deflated tires in order to stop vehicles driving dangerously in and around protesters."

They also claimed some of the cars contained rocks, concrete and sticks.

RELATED STORIES

Minneapolis City Council's Announcement to Disband Police Met With Mixed Reactions

Trump Defends Cops as US Park Police Deny Using Tear Gas Before President’s Walk to Church

Owner of Store Where Police Were Called on George Floyd: Calling Cops 'Almost Always Does More Harm Than Good'