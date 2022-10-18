A Florida county ravaged by Hurricane Ian this past summer has seen a spike in a flesh-eating bacteria in the aftermath of the storm, CBS News reported.

Lee County, where Ian made landfall in late September, has seen a spike in what is known as Vibrio vulnificus, a species of bacteria found in warm, brackish water that typically comes in contact with humans through raw or undercooked seafood, CBS News reported.

Officials say that because of storm surges and subsequent flooding, the bacteria has grown.

The bacteria can also enter the body through cuts and other open wounds, and can cause severe skin infections that may be life-threatening, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Sewage spills in coastal waters, like those caused by Hurricane Ian, may increase bacteria levels,” Lee County department spokeswoman Tammy Soliz said in a press release. “People with open wounds, cuts, or scratches can be exposed to Vibrio vulnificus through direct contact with sea water or brackish water.”

Vibrio vulnificus is informally described as a "flesh-eating" bacteria because primary infections of the skin can devolve quickly into necrotizing fasciitis, a rare condition that causes tissue breakdown and at times requires amputation to prevent further spread, CBS News reported.

"Vibrio vulnificus can invade the bloodstream, causing a severe life-threatening illness with symptoms like fever, chills, decreased blood pressure (septic shock), and blistering skin lesions," the Florida Department of Health said in a statement.

The disease is not spread from person to person, WTSP reported.

Lee County has reported 29 cases and four deaths related to the infectious disease while three cases have also been reported in Collier County, WTSP reported.

Once a person becomes infected, the disease can destroy soft tissue, though other infections can cause it as well, USA Today reported.

Symptoms include chills, fever, swelling, blistering, skin lesions, severe pain, low blood pressure and discharge from the wound. Without treatment, death can occur in just a few days.

