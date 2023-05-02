Deborah Roberts Celebrates Teachers in New Collection of Essays

Teachers are getting their due in a new book from ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent Deborah Roberts.

"Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life" is a collection of essays from celebrity contributors celebrating the great work of teachers or a teacher they admire.

"One of the things that I took from almost every story that I read in your book was most of these people, all of whom are famous now, didn't believe in themselves, but they had a teacher who did," Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville points out in an exclusive interview with Roberts.

For Deborah Norville, that teacher was Ms. Louise Eddings.

The two reunited in 1990 on an episode of the Sally Jessy Raphael show, where Mrs. Eddings recalled "Debbie" being a "curious student."

Deborah says that she later realized that Ms. Eddings had given her the tools for her career.

Watch above to hear the teachers that inspired other members of the Inside Edition team, and enjoy an excerpt from Roberts' collection of essays which is on bookshelves now.

Click here to read an excerpt from "Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life."

