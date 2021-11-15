Delta CEO Says Flying Will Cost More Thanks to the Need to Fight Climate Change
The CEO of Delta Airlines said fighting climate change is going to lead to an increase in the cost to fly.
Delta, the world’s second largest airline, pledged to spend $1 billion over the next decade to cancel out all the emissions it creates, BBC reported.
"Over time, it's going to cost us all more, but it's the right approach that we must take," Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian told BBC.
Delta has been spending $30 million a year on carbon-offsetting and the company says they have been carbon neutral since March 2020, Travel Weekly reported.
Flying is responsible for nearly 2.5% of the carbon emissions, according to the International Energy Agency.
Bastian told BBC that the goal to reduce airline emissions cannot rest on Delta’s shoulders alone and will need all airlines to start doing the same.
"It's the biggest long-term challenge this industry faces," he said. "We're in an industry that's classified as hard to decarbonise because we don't have the bio-fuels or the sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) en masse yet that we're going to need."
Delta say they aim to be using 10% sustainable aviation fuel by the end of 2030 and other airlines and fuel companies are investing in SAFs, BBC reported.
Other technologies being developed involve turning food waste into jet fuel and using carbon dioxide pulled out of the air, according to BBC.
Delta's CEO's comments come after world leaders gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, for over a week to discuss how to tackle climate change together.
