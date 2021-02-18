Demi Lovato Reveals Drug Overdose Caused 3 Strokes, Heart Attack and Brain Damage

Demi Lovato is opening up about the lasting effects of a 2018 drug overdose. The 28-year-old singer says she suffered a series of strokes that caused brain damage, and now it’s difficult to read or drive a car.

“I had three strokes, heart attack. My doctors said I had five to 10 more minutes,” Lovato says in the official trailer for her upcoming documentary, “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.”

The pop star reportedly overdosed on heroin inside her Hollywood home, prompting her assistant to call 911.

Demi has started performing again — most recently at President Joe Biden’s inauguration last month.

The documentary starts streaming March 23 on YouTube.

