A police department in Colorado has decided to address the issue of finances when it comes to small safety repairs.

The Denver Police Department has done this by creating a partnership with Advance Auto Parts.

The police department recently made the announcement on Facebook that it had teamed up with the Advance Auto Parts new location in northeast Denver.

As a component of the program, the store gave 100 $25 gift cards to the officers, with the goal of them distributing the cards to folks on the road who are stopped for safety reasons.

Now, during stops meant to enforce traffic safety, the gift card will be offered as a way to mitigate financial barriers for small fixes.

Motorists receiving a gift card may use it at any Advance location in Denver, throughout Colorado or online, according to the post.

