Derek Chauvin, Former Minneapolis Cop Charged in George Floyd's Killing, Released on $1 Million Bail

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was being held in jail for the alleged murder of George Floyd on May 25 after he pressed his knee on the Black man's neck for over eight minutes, has been released after posting a $1 million bail, according to several reports. Chauvin was being held at the maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, and is set for trial on March 8 for second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death, Fox9 reported.

Jail records obtained by the outlet indicate that Chauvin posted bail at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday and was released from Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility at 11:22 a.m., the outlet reported.

Chauvin, who has been in custody since he was first charged May 29, was released after posting $100,000 through a bond agency –– just 10 percent of his total bail, the New York Times reported. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced he would deploy 100 members of the Minnesota Nation Guard "out of an abundance of caution," the Times wrote. Protestors rallied Wednesday evening in opposition to Chauvin's release, CNN reported.

The former police officer was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department following the incident. As part of his conditional release, Chauvin is unable to leave the state of Minnesota, he also agreed to surrender any guns he may have, to not take any job in law enforcement, and to avoid contact with Floyd's family.

Three officers also at the scene where Floyd died were fired from the department and charged with "aiding and abetting second-degree murder," the Times reported.



