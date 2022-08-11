At least three people were killed and 11 homes were destroyed when a devastating explosion rocked a suburban Indiana neighborhood.

The huge blast was captured on surveillance camera a couple blocks down and a doorbell camera from across the street.

Stunned residents fled from their shattered homes to find the neighborhood destroyed. Calls to 911 poured in.

“There's debris everywhere, and it shook the entire building at my office,” one person said.

A mail carrier in the neighborhood told police he “saw a bunch of debris go flying higher than the trees” in the blast, which he says shook his mail truck.

But firefighters didn’t need 911 calls to jump-start them into action.

“A block and a half away from the fire station, a large explosion that was felt all around the city — these guys were probably on the truck rolling out before they were even dispatched,” Fire Chief Mike Connelly said.

Charles Hite, 43, and his 37-year old wife, Martina, who were living in the house that exploded, were both killed, along with an unidentified neighbor.

At least 28 homes were damaged in the explosion.

Maddie Strubel and Trevor McDowell live across the street, but fortunately weren’t home at the time. The blast blew out all their front windows and doors.

“It was just so devastating,” Strubel said.

Authorities are asking residents to stay away from the area while they investigate the blast.

