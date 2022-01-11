It’s a ritual for the truly devoted. Hindus in India recently gathered for a ceremony to appease the god Ayyappa by walking over hot embers.

Lord Ayyappa is primarily worshipped in the southern part of the country.

Son of Lord Shiva and the mythical Mohini, Ayyappa was said to be abandoned by his parents at the bank of a river. He was found by a childless king and adopted, having been considered a gift from the gods.

There are strict rules for receiving Ayyappa’s blessings, including 41 days of penance.

These devotees participated in a ritual that included dipping their hands in hot oil and walking over fiery embers while others chanted prayers.

It’s an ancient practice that has survived to this day, proving one’s burning devotion to their faith.

