Moment Multi-Story Building Collapses in India Caught on Camera

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:23 PM PDT, October 4, 2021

The collapse occurred in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India, and also damaged two other nearby buildings.

A multi-story building could be seen leaning dangerously before it collapsed onto at least one other house, harrowing footage of the incident obtained by Reuters and broadcast live on Facebook showed. 

The building was evacuated after cracks developed, local media reported. 

No one was harmed when the multi-story building collapsed. 

The collapse occurred in the western Himalayas, known for being prone to landslides during monsoon season, which can be deadly.

More than 25 people were killed in the state's Kinnaur district in August, when boulders tumbled onto a major highway, hitting a bus and a truck. 

