A diamond rush quickly went bust. It started when clear stones were found in a small town in South Africa. People rushed to the area with pickaxes and a lot of hope.

For many hit hard by the economic losses of the coronavirus pandemic, they were simply looking for a quick way to make some money to support their families.

One person searching for diamonds named Hlengani Maphumulo said, "We are suffering, but we are trying our best, and we are struggling, but we are trying."

Their hopes were dashed when government officials determined the stones people were finding were not diamonds but something far less valuable: quartz.

“Of course, they are disappointed, but they know now that these are quartz crystals, and they have accepted it," said Peggy Nkonyeni, Member of the Executive Council for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison.

But some have yet to accept the government’s findings and continue to dig. For others, they are making their way home with dashed dreams and pockets full of rocks.

