Did a 'Mini-Stroke' Prompt Trump's November Visit to Walter Reed?

President Donald Trump is denying reports that it was a series of mini-strokes that led him to having tests at Walter Reed Medical Center last November. "It never ends!" Trump tweeted. "Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened ... to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!"

The tweet comes on the heels of the release of a new book, "Donald Trump V. The United States," written by New York Times Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Although the book doesn't mention anything about mini-strokes, it does shed new light on the secretive, unscheduled visit made by Trump to the hospital.

"In the hours leading up to Trump's trip to the hospital, word went out in the West Wing for the vice president to be on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized," Schmidt wrote.

At the time, the White House downplayed his visit as a "routine, planned interim checkup." But rumors of a mini-stroke began recirculating on social media last month after a photo was taken showing a bruise on Trump's right hand.

Some commenters claimed it was for "blood work" or an "IV infusion of some kind."

White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley said in a statement, "I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a ... stroke [or] mini stroke ... or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media ...The President remains healthy."

