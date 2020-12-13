Director Defends ‘Songbird’ Amid Critics Panning the New Pandemic Film 

The director of the newly released film, “Songbird,” which takes place during the global pandemic, is defending the scathing reviews from critics as it hits streaming services this weekend. Director Adam Mason told Inside Edition that his audience should “keep an open mind” when watching the blockbuster.

“I understand the criticism," he also said. "It has been a tumultuous year for all of us.”

The film takes place in Los Angeles in 2024. The pandemic has continued to ravage the world, and the coronavirus has mutated into an even deadlier strain.

While making the film, which stars Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson and KJ Apa, during the pandemic this year was no easy feat, it is getting slammed by critics.

“The first movie inspired by the pandemic is here, and it sucks,” the AV Club put it bluntly.

“So absurdly one-note that it's hard not to think that the film is meant as parody,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

It also has a 9% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The world has changed from when we conceived the movie and now,” Mason told Inside Edition. “The movie itself is a really hopeful love story about the kind of triumph of the human spirit.”

The film was used with GoPro cameras and drones, and includes dazzling Hollywood special effects.

“Songbird” was produced by Michael Bay, who has previously helmed big budget blockbusters like “The Rock,” “Armageddon” and “Transformers.”

