These Kids' Heartbreaking Letters to Santa Are Reflection of Living Through Pandemic Woes

When kids write to Santa, they usually ask for a popular new toy, but this year, many letters are far more serious, reflecting the times we are living in.

"This has been a very tough year," 4-year-old Aiden wrote. "I lost my daddy (and) my grandpa (and) my mommy is having a rough time. Maybe you can send her some happiness."

This year, kids want much more than toys. Other children asked for a cure for COVID-19.

Thousands of youngsters wrote the letters as part of the United States Postal Service's Operation Santa Program.

“Dear Santa, I don’t want anything for Christmas,” another letter said. “But I would like to ask you if you can do me a favor. Can you please find a cure for COVID-19 and give it to us to save the world?”

“Children are very perceptive, and they’re very aware of what’s going on. So there are a lot of letters asking about the coronavirus,” said USPS spokeswoman Kim Frum.

RELATED STORIES

Mrs. Claus Appearance in Pennsylvania Canceled as Santa's Wife Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Meerkats Go Nuts Over Tiny Mailbox for Santa Claus Letters

Over 150 Santas Jet Ski Across Australia, Break Guinness World Record