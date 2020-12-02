Over 150 Santas Jet Ski Across Australia, Break Guinness World Record

Over 150 individuals dressed as Santa Claus skidded across Australian waters on jet skis for a charity event –– and in the process set a new Guinness World Record, according to a report. The 156-person event took place on the Nerang River in Queensland on Tuesday in an effort to raise money for Christmas Presents for Kids in Care, a charity that gifts toys to children in foster care, ABC reported.

The previous record for most Santas on jet skis was 129, according to 9 Gold Coast.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Aussies also hold the world record for the largest Christmas-themed surfing lesson –– with 320 Santa Claus' mounted on boards, the outlet reported.

The largest gathering of Santa Claus was achieved by over 18,000 people dressed as Saint Nick in India on December 2014.

