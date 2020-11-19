Going to See Santa Claus Will Be a Lot Different This Year

Not even a global pandemic can stop Santa Claus from spreading Christmas cheer. But this year, Santa is doing things a little differently to keep everyone safe.



When kids go to see Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas at Bass Pro Shops Across the U.S., he will be sitting behind plexiglass and wearing a face shield to be extra cautious. Instead of a hug, you’ll have to settle for a fist bump. Families must make reservations ahead of time and are given temperature checks upon arrival.





When guests are done seeing Santa, elves will come in to sanitize everything.“We understand that this is a challenging time with COVID, but we also want to make sure that they experience the wonderful event of Santa Claus every year,” general manager Loretta Mercado told Inside Edition.And for the millions of little ones who can’t see Santa in person, Santa will come to you—virtually, via chitchatwithsanta.com. Mom Emily Knapp set up a Zoom call with Santa for her four young kids to keep Christmas alive during the pandemic."The virus didn't cancel Santa at all for us. It was so nice to have this as an option to still be able to talk to him,” Knapp told Inside Edition.“We got to do it right here and sit at our own dining room table, so that was really nice. Not have to worry about germs,” she added.Inside Edition also got the chance to chat with Santa, who says the spirit of Christmas is needed more than ever.“The world needs hope, it needs healing and it needs joy,” he said.

