Santa Claus is Not Coming to Town as Macy’s Announces Father Christmas Will Not Be at Stores 

It will take a miracle on 34th street for Santa Claus to return to one of the world’s largest department stores as Macy’s has announced that good ole St. Nick will not be taking photographs at their New York City store due to coronavirus.

The nearly 160-year-old tradition has been halted for the first time because of the pandemic as the company wants to keep everyone safe. Santa Claus will also not be going to the company’s flagship stores in Chicago and San Francisco, which has similar Santaland displays and attractions.

However, all is not lost as Santa will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, the company said.

The company also said that children can visit Santa virtually in this current climate as they have set up a special website to see Father Christmas.

“Moving to a virtual engagement will safely bring the magic of Santa Claus to children of all ages this year,” Macy’s said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Macy’s has been calling itself “The Home of Santa Claus” since the 1860’s and was the main setting for the classic holiday film “Miracle on 34th Street.”

