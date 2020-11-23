Santa Claus Is 'Innately Immune' to COVID-19, Fauci Says

Sleigh-bells will still be ringing this Christmas season. Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that households are not to worry this year as Santa Claus travels down chimneys and into homes this season because Father Christmas is immune to COVID-19.

“Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” Fauci told USA Today.

This comes as a relief to many children, who have long been anticipating the special visit from Mr. Claus, who is expected to be visiting millions of homes during the season of giving.

Despite his age and weight making him appear at higher risk for the virus, Americans should not fret –– he will be okay.

"Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody," Fauci said.

