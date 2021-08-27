The Disney Cruise Line has made a new vaccination mandate for passengers headed to the Bahamas.

This is the first mandate of its kind for the cruise line.

This update comes after the official FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, according to CBS News.

Starting on September 3, all passengers 12 and older must be fully vaccinated at least two full weeks before boarding any ship heading to the Bahamas, per the recently released Disney announcement.

The cruise line joined others in similar decisions, including Norwegian, Carnival, MSC, and Royal Caribbean.

These updates are likely a response to the Bahamas issuing an emergency order earlier in August stating that all passengers over the age of 12 had to show proof of vaccination.

