Most are used to seeing Santa in the air with reindeer, but things are different in Budapest.

One aquarium in the city set out to spread Christmas cheer for their sharks, fish, and visitors, by dressing their divers like Santa.

It is a tradition that started a few years ago.

This year, the festive divers at Tropicarium installed a small Christmas tree at the bottom of the 1.4-million-liter aquarium and decorated it with shells.

Sadly, the sharks usually knock over the tree quickly, and divers have to keep adjusting it.

But the gesture is still enjoyed by all, including the sharks and fish, who get not only nice decorations but also get extra treats and food during the holidays.

Related Stories