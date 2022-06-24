Dog Brings Home Human Hand, Other Remains Found in Wooded Area in Texas

News
A stock image of police tape.
Getty Stock Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:47 PM PDT, June 24, 2022

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday a homeowner called authorities after they say their dog brought home a human hand.

Investigators in Texas are looking into the area of a woods where human remains were found after a dog brought back a human hand to a family in Liberty County, cops say.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday a homeowner called authorities after they say their dog brought home a human hand.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they say additional human remains were found in a wooded area approximately 100 yards behind the home, News 12 reported.

The remains were in an advanced stage of decomposition, so it was not possible to determine the race or age of the body, cops said, according to News 12. However, ABC 13 reported that the remains were male.

An autopsy will be performed.

A revolver was also found nearby, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said no missing person report has been made in county that fits the remains, but they will be checking with other law enforcement agencies.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office for comment and has not heard back.

Related Stories

Man Arrested 3 Years After Remains of New York Woman Found in Vermont
Remains of Missing Teen Brittanee Drexel Found 13 Years Later
Human Remains Found in South Carolina Could Those of Teen Missing Since 2009
New DNA Evidence Connects ‘Torso Killer’ to 1968 Cold Case in New York: Cop Crime

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

FBI Joins Search for Missing Young Farmer in Utah
FBI Joins Search for Missing Young Farmer in Utah
1

FBI Joins Search for Missing Young Farmer in Utah

Human Interest
Dog Brings Home Human Hand, Other Remains Found in Wooded Area in Texas
Dog Brings Home Human Hand, Other Remains Found in Wooded Area in Texas
2

Dog Brings Home Human Hand, Other Remains Found in Wooded Area in Texas

News
Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ending Constitutional Right to Abortion
Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ending Constitutional Right to Abortion
3

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ending Constitutional Right to Abortion

Health
Judge Reverses Decision to Give Custody of Teen to Her Mom's Alleged Rapist
Judge Reverses Decision to Give Custody of Teen to Her Mom's Alleged Rapist
4

Judge Reverses Decision to Give Custody of Teen to Her Mom's Alleged Rapist

Crime
Virginia Couple Goes Missing While Sailing to Portugal: US Coast Guard
Virginia Couple Goes Missing While Sailing to Portugal: US Coast Guard
5

Virginia Couple Goes Missing While Sailing to Portugal: US Coast Guard

Human Interest