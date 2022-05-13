Human remains have been found in a wooded and remote part of Georgetown County in South Carolina and could possibly be connected to the 2009 disappearance of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel, according to reports.

Authorities have not yet identified the remains or said for whom they were searching for at an undisclosed property, WHAM reported.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has also called a press conference for May 16 with "regards to recent law enforcement activity within Georgetown County,” WHAM reported.

Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009, when she was 17, WMBF reported.

The news of remains, although not confirmed to be Drexel’s, comes two weeks after the 13th anniversary of the teen's disappearance.

A man who lives in the area named Ray Moody, now 62, was named a person of interest in the case back in 2012, but was not charged, according to reports.

Moody was arrested last week and charged with obstruction of justice. It is unclear if his arrest is connected to the current investigation into Drexel’s disappearance, according to reports. It is unclear when he is do in court.

He is currently being held on $100,000 bond according to records obtained by Inside Edition Digital from Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

A convicted sex offender, Moody served 21 years in a California prison in the 1980s for the kidnapping and rape of an 8-year-old girl, WHAM reported.

In 2016, the FBI announced they believed Drexel was a victim of sex trafficking who was kidnapped and then murdered. They added that they believed her body was then fed to alligators. The FBI has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, ABC 4 reported.

