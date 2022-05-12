A missing 13-year-old from Beaverton, Oregon, has been found dead, with cops saying she died under “suspicious” circumstances and are ruling her death a homicide, Oregon Live reported.

The teenage girl had been reported missing since Monday. Milana Li’s body was found in a small stream Tuesday by police who were responding to a call in Westside Linear Park, just 24 hours after her mother reported her missing, U.S. News and World Report said.

Police have not said how Li died or released any further details on the case but are saying she died under “suspicious” circumstances, U.S. News and World Report said.

Li was last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. by her mother, who then called police on Monday at 1 p.m. to report her daughter missing, KOIN 6 reported. Westside Linear Park, where her body was found, is less than a mile from Li's apartment.

On Tuesday, Beaverton Police broke the news of Li’s case on Facebook, saying, “Investigators began an investigation into the suspicious nature of Li's death. This afternoon an autopsy was performed on Li. The results indicated the manner of death was homicide.”

It also included an image of the teen.

A friend of Li’s, Romana Brnaltaufoou who also went to Conestoga Middle School with the sixth grader told KOIN 6 the deceased was “really nice, she was a pretty cool person. She’s someone you can talk to about all the things you’re going through. I don’t know she wasn’t the judgmental kind of person; she was really kind.”

A makeshift memorial by members of the community has been erected near the spot in the park where the teen was found missing, according to reports.

Brnaltaufoou told KOIN 6 she brought an angel statue to pay respects to her friend, saying “it was the only thing I had and since she just passed away and she was a really good friend. I just thought it would be nice and kind to bring this angel just to show some kindness.”

Beaverton Police stress that this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cindy Herring at 503-526-2280.

Related Stories