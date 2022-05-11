As recaptured Alabama convict Casey White makes an appearance in court, new details are emerging about the final moments of the jail guard accused of helping him escape.



A coroner ruled former sheriff's deputy Vicky White killed herself while she was on the phone with a 911 operator during a high-speed chase in Indiana. You can hear the panic and desperation in her voice.

“Please stop! The airbags are going to go off and kill us. Casey! Airbags are going off. Let’s get out and run…Don’t kill us,” White said.

The chase ended when U.S. Marshals rammed their getaway car, bringing the 11-day manhunt to end.

Just-released bodycam video shows Casey White being taken into custody and searched over the hood of a patrol car. He was taken to a maximum security prison in Alabama.

Vicky White shot herself inside the car, but she was still alive with her finger on the trigger. She died in the hospital hours later.

“What in the world possessed her to do this, we’ll never know,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

A car-wash manager tells Inside Edition he alerted cops to the fugitives’ Ford pickup truck, which they abandoned inside the car wash. It proved to be a crucial tip.

“If you see something, say something. That’s what I did,” the manager said.

Bodycam video shows police searching the abandoned pickup truck.

Casey White is scheduled to go on trial next month for the murder of Connie Ridgeway in 2015. Her son Austin is looking forward to seeing justice done.

“It’s never over ‘til it's over, but we've got our shot again,” Austin said.

Before the jail escape, Vicky White was due to be named employee of the year at the sheriff’s department where she worked.

