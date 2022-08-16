Dog Gets Monkeypox in 1st Suspected Case of Human-to-Pet Transmission, Researchers Say
An Italian greyhound contracted the monkeypox virus from its human owners, researchers say.
A dog has tested positive for the monkeypox virus in the first suspected case of humans transmitting it to their pets, according to a medical journal.
An Italian greyhound living in France with its two male owners, who were infected with monkeypox, began showing symptoms 12 days after they did, according to The Lancet.
The 4-year-old pup tested positive after experience lesions and pustules on its abdomen, researchers said. The animal had no previous medical maladies.
Genetic testing showed the virus affecting all three was monkeypox.
The men had isolated themselves from other humans after developing symptoms, but continued to sleep with their dog.
“Our findings should prompt debate on the need to isolate pets from monkeypox virus-positive individuals,” the report said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had previously warned about human-to-pet transmission, noting that “infected animals can spread monkeypox virus to people."
People infected with monkeypox should avoid petting, hugging, kissing or sharing food with their pets, researchers warned.
