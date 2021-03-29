The dog that miraculously survived being thrown from a Florida hotel balcony by its owner now has a new ‘leash’ on life as a service dog. Her new forever-home is with a military veteran that served in Iraq and Afghanistan who needed a dog just as tough.

Miracle was the nickname rescuers gave the German Shepherd puppy after she survived a two-story fall by landing on its feet, sheriff’s said. In December, Miracle’s former owner, Allison Murphy, threw the pup over the railing of the Motel 6 on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach when police confronted her. Authorities were called to the motel by staff for reports that Murphy allegedly attacked a maid. The attack was caught on bodycam video, according to the Volusia County sheriff’s department.

On Thursday, after three months of recovery and training, Miracle went home with her new forever-family Ted and Bridget. Miracle will serve as a companion dog for Ted, clickOrlando.com reported.

Adam Leath, director of the Volusia County Animal Services Department of Public Protection, told Inside Edition Digital that Miracle sustained soft-tissue injuries as a result of the fall. He said she made a “remarkable recovery given her ordeal."

Her story pulled at the heartstrings of animal lovers all over the country.

“We had over a hundred people contact us from across the country wanting to adopt Miracle. Legally we had to wait for a court order placing custody of Miracle with the county before moving forward with placement,” Leath said. “This order was received at the beginning of this month, and placement took place right after the order was finalized.”

Ted, who is disabled and had served two tours, apparently became fast friends with the pup.

"We hit it off right away!” Ted said. “She wanted to roughhouse with me, and I wanted to roughhouse with her.”

He added: “I know she’s definitely going to take care of me. If I get a little anxious, or a little upset or anything, she’s going to calm me down, I know it.”

Earlier this year, a Volusia County judge ruled that Murphy is unable to provide for the dog and granted a petition to have the dog permanently removed from her care. She is also barred from owning or possessing any animals for five years and must cover the expenses for Miracle’s care since she was taken by authorities. Murphy is charged with third-degree felony animal cruelty and resisting a law enforcement officer with violence, according to multiple reports.

Murphy’s case is still pending trial, Leath said.

