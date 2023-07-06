Dog Trapped Between 2 Buildings Rescued by LA Firefighters

Firefighters in Los Angeles rescued a large dog stuck between two buildings in the Tujunga neighborhood on Wednesday, authorities said.

The LAFD posted images of the dog as well as their process rescuing the animal that was wedged between the two buildings.

The dog named Ziggi apparently was stuck overnight following the city’s 4th of July festivities and ran scared and got itself caught, firefighters wrote.

“The dog is believed to have been stuck overnight, after trying to flee the sounds of fireworks. Firefighters were made of aware of the trapped dog, while finishing up with a medical response nearby,” the LAFD wrote on Instagram. “Thankfully, firefighters were able to retrieve the dog safely, who did not have any apparent injuries.”

The dog’s owner, Barry Koven, spoke to KTLA and said, “Ziggi was stuck in there pretty good.”

“We pulled her up and then she went back down,” Koven added. “I thought I was going to lose her. She brings a lot of happiness to me. She doesn’t deserve to die in a wall.”

One of the firefighters Jeffrey Sambar also spoke to KTLA and said “As a dog owner myself, I do know that dogs and other animals get very scared and spooked with firecrackers.”

Koven reportedly got emotional when he was reunited with his beloved Ziggi and thanked the firefighters for what they had done, KTLA reported.