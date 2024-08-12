Former President Donald Trump took to social media to falsely claim that Kamala Harris' campaign used AI to generate an image of a crowd of supporters.

Harris and her running mate Tim Walz drew large crowds over the weekend. Fifteen-thousand supporters gathered in Arizona near Phoenix and 18,000 in Las Vegas. The campaign posted images of the crowds on social media. Trump announced on social media that he does not believe the images are real.

"Has anyone noticed that Kamala cheated at the airport," Trump posted. "There was nobody at the plane, and she 'A.I.'d' it, and showed a massive 'crowd' of so-called followers, but they didn't exist."

The former president questioned why a reflection of the crowd could not be seen on the image of the plane Air Force Two.

Multiple reporters and TV news cameras captured the crowd that filled the hangar and spilled onto the tarmac.

"We personally had a team of correspondents, reporters, producers, photographers at that Kamala Harris rally who can easily disprove these false claims about this being an AI-generated crowd," CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey Burns tells Inside Edition.

The crowd was not close enough to the plane for there to be a reflection. Another angle from the event shows that the crowds were standing away from the plane.

The Harris campaign boasted about their crowds on social media and asked, "Trump has still not campaigned in a swing state in over a week… low energy?"

Meanwhile, Trump is under fire with Celine Dion after playing one of her songs at a rally in Montana.

The song played was Dion's "My Heart Will Go On." The choice was mocked on social media.

"It's a metaphor for Trump's sinking campaign," one person posted.

"MAGA is sunk," another person wrote.

Dion's record label, Sony Music, has ordered Trump to stop using the song.

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use," the record label posted. "And really, that song?"

Trump returned to posting on Twitter, now called X. The former president had been banned from the platform in the wake of the January 6 riots and has been using his own platform, Truth Social. Now that X owner Elon Musk has reinstated Trump's account, Trump is back on the platform and posted a campaign ad Monday.