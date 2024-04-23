As Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues, some are wondering what, if any, sanctions the former president may face for allegedly violating a gag order.

Prosecutors say Trump bashed witnesses and the jury on social media and in interviews, including one from Sunday where he told Outside The Beltway, “That jury was picked so fast. 95% democrats. It’s a very unfair situation, that I can tell you.”

Trump could face fines and potential jail time for violating the order.

Separately, the secret service is reportedly holding meetings with New York City jail officials on how to handle the logistics of safely incarcerating the former president should he face jail time.

“You’re going to have probably some isolation away from the general population of the prison so as to not disrupt the daily happenings within that facility,” former Secret Service agent Robert McDonald tells Inside Edition. “My expectation is that the federal agents will be armed in that facility which is another reason why I believe they will try to isolate the former president.”

Meanwhile, Trump spoke out about the unrest on college campuses across the country. Trump says the police presence at the downtown Manhattan courthouse where his trial is being held should be reassigned to crack down on the college protests on campuses like Columbia University and New York University.

“We have more police here than anyone has seen. For blocks you can’t get near this courthouse and you have nobody up at college where you have very radical people wanting to rip the colleges down,” Trump said. However, police were present at college campuses in New York, including at NYU where more than 150 arrests were made amid pro-Palestinian protests.

Veteran courtroom sketch artist Christine Cornell, who has drawn Trump for decades, tells Inside Edition she has never seen him so angry.

“He’s in a very sour mood these days. I think he just looks grumpy all the time. He’s really fit to be tied, ready to explode,” Cornell says. “This is starting to wear him down. I think he’s lost a little weight, I think he’s just a tiny bit deflated.”