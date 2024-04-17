The judge in Donald Trump’s hush money trial has laid out guidelines that the former president has to be in court for every day of the trial. Trump requested to be excused on the day his son Barron graduates from high school, but the judge has not yet ruled on it. Questions have arisen on whether the former president will risk jail for his son’s ceremony.

Trump’s allies are urging him to defy Judge Juan Merchan and go to Florida for Barron’s graduation.

The former president risks arrest if he leaves during the trial without permission.

Barron’s graduation ceremony at the exclusive $40,000-per-year Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach will be held on Friday, May 17 when testimony will be underway.

The judge has yet to rule on Trump's request for leave, telling him Tuesday, “It really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial.”

Trump ranted outside of the courtroom.

“Looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son who has worked very very hard,” the former president said.

During a trip to a bodega in Harlem after day two of his trial on Tuesday, Trump was asked how he felt about the first jurors selected.

“I’ll let you know after the trial,” he said.

Four men and three women have been sworn in.

A salesman originally from Ireland will serve as the foreman. He is joined by two attorneys and a grandfather from Puerto Rico. Among the women are an oncology nurse, a middle school teacher and a software engineer for Disney.

The former president reportedly fell asleep during proceedings Tuesday, making it two days in a row that Trump dozed off in court.

Sleep experts say Trump’s courtroom naps are cause for concern.

“This is a situation where an adult should be able to stay awake and he couldn’t,” sleep specialist Dr. Chris Winter tells Inside Edition. “I suspect that what we saw in the courtroom to some extent has to do with sleep deprivation. He’s simply not giving himself enough time to sleep.”

Jury selection resumes Thursday. Opening arguments may come as soon as Monday.