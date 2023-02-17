Is the water safe to drink?

That's the question residents want to know after a recent derailment of a Norfolk Southern Railway train and chemical explosion on the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The governor of Ohio says the water is fine, but some residents as well as one of the state's top lawmakers are not so sure.

One resident of East Palestine took Inside Edition to Leslie Run Creek so she could show her reasons for concern.

She tossed a rock in the water and within second, blooms of rainbow-colored slime bubbled to the surface.

"It's all in the bottom of the creek bed," she tells Inside Edition.

Senator JD Vance (R-OH) tested the creek as well, dragging a stick along the bottom the creek bed. Once again, those rainbow blooms began to appear on the water.

"Watch this! You see the chemicals pop out of the creek? This is disgusting! " says the first-term senator.

Inside Edition showed these videos to Dr. James Fabisiak, the director of the Center for Healthy Environments and Communities at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health.

"It clearly indicates the presence of some chemical in that body of water that would not normally be there," Dr. Fabisiak tells Inside Edition. "Provided it's authentic, pretty striking."

Norfolk Southern Railway claims it will cover the cost of the cleanup. State officials say the drinking water is safe.

