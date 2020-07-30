Dr. Fauci Recommends Wearing Eye Goggles or Shield for 'Complete' COVID-19 Protection

Dr. Anthony Fauci is recommending people start covering their eyes as well their noses and mouths. "If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it. I mean, it's not universally recommended, but if you really want to be complete you should probably use it if you can," Fauci said.

Potential face coverings include goggles, safety glasses and plastic face shields, although it's still recommended that you wear a cloth face covering under the shield.

More than 150,000 Americans have lost their lives from the virus, and joining the list of fatalities is former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain. He tested positive after attending President Trump's controversial June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was photographed sitting in the crowd without a mask. Eleven days later, he was hospitalized in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, a new report from NBC tested how prevalent COVID-19 is on various surfaces. They collected swabs in five states with a new kit that will soon be available to the public. There were no positive tests in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California.

Two swabs from a shopping cart and a grocery store bread bin in New York came back positive. But in Miami, a shocking 20% of the swabs came back positive.

