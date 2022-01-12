Dr. Maya Angelou has made history as the first Black woman on an American coin. The 25-cent coins are being pressed in the United States Mints in Philadelphia and Denver as part of the American Women Quarters Program.

The quarter’s bird in flight and rising sun design were inspired both by Dr. Angelou’s book, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” and by the way she lived her life.

The late poet, novelist, and civil rights activist was born in 1928. She performed on stage, garnering Tony Award nominations, and on-screen in classics like the miniseries “Roots.”



But it was Dr. Angelou’s inspiring words that most remember her for.

Her honors include a Pulitzer Prize nomination, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and delivering the poem “On the Pulse of Morning” at the 1993 presidential inauguration.

Dr. Angelou’s poems have even been made into dance music.

The American Women Quarters Program will welcome more faces on the 25-cent coin in the coming years, including astronaut Dr. Sally Ride, actress Anna Mae Wong, and the first female Chief of the Cherokee Nation, Wilma Mankiller.

