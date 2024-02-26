Television’s Dr. Phil spoke out about his longtime fellow daytime show host Wendy Williams, whose dementia diagnosis was featured in a Lifetime documentary over the weekend.

“Where Is Wendy Williams” aired over the weekend after the former talk show host announced she has been diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Some critics are calling the documentary exploitative.

Dr. Phil says he is not sure if the series was in Williams’ best interest.

“There are a few times that she’s reached out and contacted me. I have a lot of compassion for Wendy. She was really struggling,” Dr. Phil tells Inside Edition.

Dr. Phil also spoke about his latest book, “We’ve Got Issues.”

During the 21-year run on the top-rated "Dr. Phil" show, he shared advice and tough love. Now he will be releasing a new advice book which he hopes will bring the nation together.

“The quality of any society is a function of the strength of the family unit and I think family in America is under attack.” Dr. Phil says.

Dr. Phil says the country’s current issues are the result of what he calls the “tyranny of the fringe.”

“At some point, you gotta say, ‘You know what, enough’s enough, and too much is too much and I am speaking up. I’m not gonna let you tell me what to say, tell me what I can’t say,’” Dr. Phil says.

He says stable families should be a national goal. In the book, he shares some of his own family history.

“It was chaotic in my home. When you got an alcoholic father, you come home every day you don’t know if the lights are gonna be on, you don’t know if the windows are gonna be kicked out of the house,” Dr. Phil says. “I’ve never met anyone of strength that didn’t have some challenges and problems along the way."

Dr. Phil’s own cable network, Merit Street Media, will go live on April 2.

Dr. Phil’s book will be released Tuesday. You can read an excerpt from the book here.

Copyright © 2024 by Phillip C. McGraw. From the book We’ve Got Issues: How You Can Stand Strong for America’s Soul and Sanity. published by Threshold Editions, a Division of Simon & Schuster, Inc