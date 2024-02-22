There are many videos on social media of young teens showing off their hauls from high-end makeup stores like Sephora and Ulta. Some people are not fond of the trend.

Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, posted a photo with her 10-year-old daughter in makeup. The post was met with backlash.

“Shame shame shame. She is too young to be made up like this,” one comment read.

Hilaria posted a video responding to the comments.

“I’ve always let her play with makeup,” she said.

Another celebrity mother, TV personality Bethenny Frankel, who has a 13-year-old daughter, says she is outraged by the trend.

“It’s psychotic that kids can think they can spend $50 on a blush or hundreds of dollars in a beauty store,” Frankel said.

Lola McMaster, 11, says she started wearing makeup last year and loves it.

“It just makes me feel confident,” she says.

Her mother, Joy, says she spends around $100 a month on Lola’s makeup.

“The makeup she’s wearing is all I personally feel is appropriate for her," she says.

Ryan Lane, 13, started wearing makeup when she was 10 years old. She uses mascara and an eyelash curler.

“I don’t put on eyeshadow,” Ryan says. “It’s kind of a lot for my age.”

Her mother, Sherry, has a plan if Ryan goes overboard with makeup.

“Sometimes you really have to just use one of the best words in the English language, which is, ‘No,’” Sherry says.