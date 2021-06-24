Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Crimes Involving a Minor

Jared Bell, known as “Drake” from the hit kids television show “Drake and Josh,” pleaded guilty to two charges involving a minor.

Bell was charged with one count of attempted child endangerment and one count of disseminating harmful material to juveniles, and entered his plea during virtual court in Cuyahoga County.

The former child star posted a $2,500 bond earlier this month when he was charged and initially pleaded not guilty.

The disseminating harmful materials to juveniles charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in county jail and a possible fine of $1,000. The attempted child endangerment charge has a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison and a possible fine of $5,000.

While the full details of the incident are made public, authorities said it involved a 15-year-old girl from Canada who attended a concert at the Odeon Concert Club in Cleveland at the end of 2017.

The teen later filed a complaint with Canadian police in 2018, and the Canadian police contacted authorities in Cleveland, according to CBS.

When the local CBS affiliate contacted Bell's attorney after the hearing, they were told, "All we have to say today is that all questions will be answered at the time of sentencing."

Bell is scheduled to be sentenced July 12, CBS reported.

