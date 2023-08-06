Drummer Makes His Own Drum Set Out of Plastic Bins and Garbage
The 21-year-old says he wants to be a professional drummer one day, so he needs to practice now and every day until he realizes his dream.
A young drummer is making lemonade out of lemons.
Hussam Qasim lives in the Gaza Strip and without any money to buy a drum set, he made one out of garbage.
Using plastic, metal, wood and whatever other materials he could find, he put together this makeshift drum set to practice on.
But even when he makes it big, Qasim says he’ll still practice on this set of drums since it took him a lot of time and effort to make it.
Imagine seeing him rock out on this at some of the biggest venues in the world.
