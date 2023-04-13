A drunk man in Florida was able to break into Naples Police Department headquarters and take a shower, wander hallways clad only in a towel, defecate on the floor of the women's bathroom, take a bullet-proof vest and uniform items, throw a police radio into a toilet and then walk out undetected, authorities said.

Joseph Moulton, 36, walked around the police building for about 40 minutes on Saturday before leaving unnoticed, Naples Police Lt. Bryan McGinn tells Inside Edition Digital.

The area where Moulton allegedly roamed is unstaffed during evening hours, McGinn says. Dispatchers and other officers in different parts of the headquarters didn't hear or see anything, he says.

Moulton was charged with felony counts of burglary and grand theft. He was later released on $30,000 bail, according to online court records, and has not entered a plea. His first court appearance is scheduled for May 1.

The man allegedly jumped a fence, then hid in a beach patrol car, where he accidentally left his wallet, police said. After seeing people exit the building, he hid in the bushes, and then took an outside garden hose, shoved it under a door and turned on the water, flooding a corridor with at least an inch of water, according to a police report of the incident.

Next, Moulton allegedly breached a security door, entered the offices of several command officers, went into the men's locker room and took a shower and then "proceeded to walk the halls of the police department in a towel," the report said.

After that, the man defecated on the floor of the women's bathroom, dumped a police radio into a toilet, "rendering it useless," stole police clothing and a hat and walked out a door on the east side of the building, the report said.

The suspect left the department at 12:39 a.m., McGinn says.

An officer who entered the station at 2 a.m. realized something was amiss when he found his gym bag on a table in the break room, McGinn says. A review of security camera footage revealed the suspect's pedestrian joy ride in the building, authorities said.

Officers later found Moulton's wallet in the patrol car and began to search for him, McGinn says.

Earlier, a clerk at a 7-Eleven store next door called to report a man acting suspiciously while wearing law enforcement clothing. Police went to investigate at about 1 a.m., but found nothing, McGinn says.

At 6:05 a.m., officers took Moulton into custody, he says.

"Officers and detectives are to be commended for their thorough initial investigation, which led to the apprehension of this brazen individual," McGinn tells Inside Edition Digital.

Related Stories