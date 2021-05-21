Early Memorial Day 2021 Sales: Get Ahead on Some Holiday Shopping With Deals on Mattresses, Clothes and More

Barbeques, sunshine and time with family. Memorial Day is already near, as the month of May slowly comes to a close.

This year the beloved and widely celebrated holiday falls on Monday, May 31.

Once known as Decoration Day, the holiday officially became a federal celebration in 1971 to honor the men and women who have died while serving the U.S. military. Historians say it is unclear where the tradition originated but early records show that one of the first Memorial Day gatherings was organized by a group of formerly enslaved people after the surrender of the confederacy in 1865.

Over the years, the holiday has also evolved into a pre-summer celebration observed by Americans across the country. And some retailers launch markdowns on some of their products in observance of the day, too.

Here are a few early Memorial Day sales that have already gone into effect that you shouldn't miss out on.

Early Memorial Day Sale! Save 35% on Chill Mattresses + Free Pillows & Sheets

cocoonbysealy.com

Save 35% on a new cooling mattress of any size. The brand is also giving away two pillows and a sheet set worth up to $660 with every mattress purchase.

J.Crew Summer Sale

J. Crew

Get an extra 50% of all summer sale styles.

Macy's Summer Sale

Macys

Take 20-50% off and an extra 25% off with code SUMMER. Macy's is also holding a 10 Days of Glam beauty sale now through May 23, where you can take 50% off new beauty products every day.

West Elm Deals Under $20

West Elm

Refresh for the summer season with new lightweight bedding and linens. West Elm is also offering sales on lush greenery to brighten up your home.

Etsy Offers Lawn Games and Other Outdoor Sales

Etsy

This is Etsy's first-ever outdoor sales event. Get up to 20% off patio furniture, lawn games, outdoor decor, etc.

The Sill's Dried Floral Bundles

The Sill

Decorate your home or business with these curated dried florals. This is the last chance you can save up to 15% off on all bundles, now through Memorial Day.

Crowd Cow Memorial Day Chillin' and Grillin' Event

Crowd Cow

For all the meat-eaters out there, get up to 20% off New York Strips and new grilling bundles for your Memorial Day feasting. Crowd Cow works with 100 farms across 23 states.