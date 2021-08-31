Throughout the night in New York City, six shootings resulted in the death of three people and the injuries of five.

Among the injured was an 81-year-old man who received a bullet to the foot. A 45-year-old man was hit during this same shooting around 6:30 near Manhattan street, according to the New York Post.

A 15-year-old was shot in Mott Haven during an argument around 7 p.m., and later taken to the hospital in stable condition, the outlet said.

In the Bronx, Luis Giovanni Colon, 26, was injured during a drive-by shooting shortly after 9 p.m. Authorities say that it is unclear if Colon was the intended target, according to the outlet.

Broderick Daniels, 28, from Queens, was shot in the torso near his apartment around 1 a.m.

Both were taken to hospitals and were pronounced dead, and authorities say that the motivation was unclear, according to the New York Post.

Police said that also around 1 a.m., a drive-by shooter hit two women. The younger woman was shot in the right foot and the other in the left leg, but both are expected to survive, according to the Post. Police sources share that while on foot, two officers spotted the white BMW with the suspect holding the gun out of the window.

One officer shot at the car, but it took off and it was unclear if anyone had been hit, according to the outlet.

