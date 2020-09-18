Innocent Brooklyn Bystander May Never Walk Again After Being Shot in Drive-by Shooting

Sam Metcalfe was caught in the middle of a drive-by shooting and doesn't know if he’ll ever walk again. The 34-year-old aerialist and his wife Sabrina were walking to the local grocery store to buy toothpaste, when a car pulled up and a gun poked out of the window.

The shooter opened fire, mowing down their intended target, but hitting Sam at the same time.

“As soon as I heard gunshots, I tried to lay flat on the street to get as low as possible so I wouldn’t get hit,” he told Inside Edition. “I probably would have ducked a little sooner. I’m trying to keep a sense of humor about things and stay positive.”

The couple says they still find it difficult to believe they are victims of the recent surge in gun violence in the city, but that they’ll get through the ordeal as a team.

“My hands still work and my mind is clear, so there’s plenty I can do with my life,” Sam said.

"I kept saying to myself, if he can live, then we’ll get through anything else, because I know him,” Sabrina said.



A GoFundMe has been set up for Sam's expenses.

