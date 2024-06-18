A Texas woman is seeking over $1 million in damages after her husband died while the two were vacationing with family in Mexico.

In a wrongful death lawsuit filed in El Paso County District Court, Lizzette Zambrano accuses three companies which she claims operate, manage and maintain the Sonoran Sea Resort, of negligence. That accusation comes after her husband Jorge Guillen died on June 11 at the resort, according to the lawsuit.

Zambrano says that she and Guillen were on vacation with family in Puerto Peñasco, a beach town located approximately 100 miles south of the Arizona border on the Gulf of California.

During their first night at the Sonoran Sea Resort, the couple decided to go in a Jacuzzi at the resort, according to the lawsuit.

"Jorge entered the Jacuzzifirst. Immediately upon entrance into the Jacuzzi, Jorge was exposed to an electrical current in the water. Jorge immediately keeled over into the tub and was taken under the surface of the water," claims the lawsuit.

Upon seeing her husband in distress, Zambrano immediately reached out to try and help him, alleges the lawsuit. At that point, she too was electrocuted and fell into the Jacuzzi, according to the lawsuit.

Bystanders quickly sprang into action to try and help the couple, who found themselves trapped and helpless, according to the lawsuit.

"Lizzette was able to be grabbed by another guest and was brought out of the water. Patrons attempted to assist, grabbing a shepherd’s cross and other items to attempt to get Jorge’s body from the Jacuzzi. However, the metal from the objects carried the electrical current and began shocking the rescuers," says the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that it took staff 10 minutes to arrive at the scene of the incident.

"At no time before this, did Defendants seek to engage the emergency shutoff for the Jacuzzior attempt any rescue of either Jorge or Lizzette. Jorge was being electrocuted and drowned under water for 10 minutes," according to the lawsuit.

Zambrano had to be revived, according to her lawyers and was hospitalized in critical condition.

"There is no reason this should have happened," Zambrano's attorney Tej Paranjpe said in a statement. "Hotels and resorts have a duty to ensure guest safety. At no point did resort staff think to engage an emergency shut-off, not to mention warn guests of a faulty, dangerous amenity."

Casago responded to the lawsuit in a statement to Inside Edition Digital.

We are devastated by what has occurred and our hearts are with the family and the victims of this terrible incident. The Sonoran Sea is a condo resort and the homeowners association is responsible for all common areas, including the maintenance of the swimming pool, hot tubs, and grounds. Casago, a vacation rental company, is not involved in any management or maintenance of the resort. Regarding this incident, our involvement ends at the individual condo reservation.

Our understanding is that the formal investigation of the incident is already underway. While we have no involvement in the maintenance or repair of common areas at the resort, we will continue to cooperate fully if there’s anything we can offer.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Zambrano. To date, it has raised $55,000.

Meanwhile, a note on the Casago website says: "PLEASE NOTE: Swimming pools and Jacuzziare temporarily closed at Sonoran Sea. Please contact us directly for additional options or questions."