Elizabeth Smart Meets With Kidnapping Victim Candra Torres in New Lifetime Doc

Elizabeth Smart is one of the most well-known kidnapping victims in America. Now she's meeting with fellow survivor Candra Torres, and the two bonded over sharing a very similar story.

Torres's story is featured in the upcoming Lifetime special "Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice."

"It's really brave of you to come back," Smart tells Torres in a promo for the special. "I hope this ends up being a really empowering experience."

Torres was a young bride when a gunman killed her husband and took her captive in the remote Oregon woods.

"They went up into the mountains to go fishing and that's where everything turned into the worst possible nightmare a human can have," Smart told Inside Edition. "There's a lot of similarities between her story and my story. I know what it's like to feel like you're so completely powerless that there's nothing you can do except survive."

Smart was abducted from her home in Salt Lake City in 2002 at age 14, and held captive by Brian Mitchell and his wife Wanda Barzee for nine months. Mitchell remains in prison, but Barzee was released in 2018.

"I hope other audience members who are victims or survivors themselves feel inspired and hopeful that they can go on, that they're not alone," Smart said.

