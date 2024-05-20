An Iowa Woman Pocketed $332K by Collecting Dead Mom's Benefits for 28 Years. She Is Now Headed to Prison.

Crime
ella mae woods
Ella Mae Woods is facing up to 24 months in prison (stock photo above).Getty Images
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 1:18 PM PDT, May 20, 2024

Ella Mae Woods, 75, collected her mother's Social Security benefits for 28 years after she died in 1994, according to prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont. In total, Woods pocketed $332,000 in fraudulent benefits.

A 75-year-old Iowa woman is heading to prison after pleading guilty to a single count of wire fraud.

Ella Mae Woods, 75, collected her mother's Social Security benefits for 28 years after she died in 1994, according to prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont. In total, Woods pocketed $332,000 in fraudulent benefits, say prosecutors.

She now faces up to 24 months in prison when she is sentenced in August.

A grand jury indicted Woods on two counts of fraud in September 2022 for "obtaining money from the Social Security Administration by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses caused monthly electronic transfer of funds to a TD Bank account" and "knowingly [stealing] and [converting] to her own use monthly benefits payments made by the Social Security Administration," according to a copy of the grand jury indictment obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Woods managed to fly under the radar after the death of her mother, Jeanette Styles, in 1994 by forging the dead woman's signature and creating joint accounts, one of which she provided to the Social Security Administration so that the agency could direct deposit her mother's checks, according to the indictment.

Styles had been living in Vermont at the time of her death and received a monthly check for  $679 from Social Security at that time. That amount increased on an annual basis and in 2022 checks in Styles' name totaling $1280 were being sent out on a monthly basis, according to the indictment. Those checks were all collected by Woods, who used them for her "own benefit and enjoyment," said prosecutors.

This all came crashing down in 2022 when officials learned of Styles' death and arrested her daughter.

Woods is now in custody ahead of her sentencing by order of the judge, who remanded the defendant to jail after filing an arrest warrant when Woods failed to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing in April. Judge Christina Reiss wrote in her order that Woods "failed to maintain contact and compliance with her USPO" and "failed to appear for multiple court appearances." Judge Reiss wrote: "The court finds there are no reasonable conditions to assure her appearance at trial."

The public defender representing Woods did not respond to a request for comment. 

 

Related Stories

Former Beauty Queen Says She Did Not Steal Dying Mom's Social Security Checks to Pay for Lavish Lifestyle
How a Teacher Lost $50,000 in a Social Security Scam
Fugitive Eric Conn, Guilty of $550M Social Security Fraud, Nabbed After Signing Onto the Internet
Todd Chrisley Heads to Florida Federal Prison to Begin 12-Year Sentence Crime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
1

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise

News
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
2

Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA

News
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
3

New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'

Crime
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
4

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
5

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime