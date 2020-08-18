'Ellen Show' Guests Told Not to Be Funnier Than Ellen DeGeneres, Audience Member Says

An audience member on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is speaking about how she said she was treated backstage by producers after appearing on a segment called "Make It Rain," in which guests are drenched after answering trivia questions. Dana Dimatteo said she was thrilled to be picked out of the audience, but was left wet and shivering by producers.

"They told us they were going to give us dry clothes to change into," Dimatteo told Inside Edition. "So they had us waiting in a hallway by the bathroom. And it's almost like they forgot about us, because we were waiting for a good 45 minutes. It was freezing cold."

She also said she was shocked about what producers told her before the segment.

"They tell you, you can't be smarter, funnier than Ellen. She's the comedian and the star — not you," Dimatteo said.

Dimatteo flew from Chicago to Los Angeles to be at the show.

"You just expect a lot when you go to meet your idol. When you get disappointed, it's such a let down," she said.

Ellen's motto is be kind, but Dimatteo said she was the opposite on the day she visited.

"She would only speak to the audience when the cameras were rolling. As soon as they turned the cameras off, she would not even acknowledge the audience. She would sit on the couch basically. Even when she exited, she just said what she had to say on camera and then walked off," Dimatteo said.

On Monday, DeGeneres addressed her staff remotely about recent allegations that she turned a blind eye to a toxic work culture on the set. She reportedly teared up and apologized, telling staff she was "not perfect" and that disturbing allegations about the atmosphere on the show were heartbreaking. She reportedly denied claims that staffers and guests were told not to address her or look her in the eye.

Warner Brothers also announced that three top-level producers, Jonathan Norman, Kevin Leman and Ed Glavin, would be leaving the show after staffers accused them of misconduct.

Leman's attorney called him an “innocent man” and “popular figure,” and said he is “devastated by being scapegoated.” Norman has denied all allegations, and Glavin has not responded for a request to comment. A representative told Inside Edition that they had no comment.

