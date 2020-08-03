Are Celebs Turning on Ellen DeGeneres After 'Toxic Workplace' Allegations?

Are fellow celebrities turning on Ellen DeGeneres? The popular talk show host looked glum over the weekend as she stepped out with a friend following more allegations that behind the scenes of "The Ellen Show," she is mean to staffers.

"Back to the Future" actress Lea Thompson added her voice to those claiming the so-called queen of nice is not what she seems.

"True story. It is," Thompson tweeted.

She joined "Everybody Loves Raymond" actor Brad Garrett who last week declared, "Sorry but it comes from the top at The Ellen Show. Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge."

DeGeneres is supposed to return to the air for her 18th season Sept. 9 at Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, California. But rumors are swirling that she is fed up and wants to call it quits. A top executive at the show is shooting down those reports, saying, "Nobody is going off the air."



"Here at Variety, we are hearing that Ellen is not going anywhere in fact she plans to address her staff very soon to say the show's not going anywhere and neither is she," said Variety senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister.



The hashtag #ReplaceEllen is now trending, with some suggesting comedians like Tiffany Haddish or Wanda Sykes.

A 2019 interview with "50 Shades of Grey" actress Dakota Johnson is said to have opened the door to claims that DeGeneres is mean-spirited behind the scenes.

DeGeneres said she wasn't invited to Johnson's birthday party, but Johnson said, "That's not the truth, Ellen. You were invited."

There was also a comment that many dubbed "tone-deaf" from April. DeGeneres was hosting her show from her $15 million estate in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One thing that I've learned from being in quarantine is that people -- this is like being in jail, is what it is. It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay," she said.

One celebrity coming to her defense is music tycoon Scooter Braun, who manages Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

"People love to take shots. They love to see people fall. How quickly so many forget," Braun tweeted. "[Ellen] is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us..."

