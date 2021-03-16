Elliot Page Graces Cover of Time: 'Nothing Amounts to Getting to Feel How I Feel Now'

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page is on the cover of Time magazine. In an interview with the magazine, he discusses his transition, coming out and that his mother was proud of him.

Time says the day before they spoke to Page, he told his mother about the interview and she said, “I’m just so proud of my son.”

Page also explained that when he was 9, he felt triumph as he was allowed to cut his hair short while growing up in Canada.

“I felt like a boy,” Page said. “I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday.”

The article says that after the haircut, Page saw himself as a boy and it freed him from the discomfort of how people saw him as the opposite sex as a child.

The Time interview was published Tuesday. The 34-year-old actor is featured on the cover as well as in photos inside, which includes shots that feature a tattoo on his right arm that reads “E.P. Phone home.”

The tattoo is a nod to the film “E.T.” the main character of which is a boy named Elliot.

“I loved ‘E.T.’ when I was a kid and always wanted to look like the boys in the movies, right?” Page said.

The “Juno” star revealed to the magazine he underwent a top surgery and said the operation “has completely transformed my life.”

Page said the days before publicly announcing his disclosure were difficult but he felt “this feeling of true excitement and deep gratitude to have made it to this point in my life mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety.

“I’m really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body," he continued. "No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now."

RELATED STORIES

Oscar-Nominated 'Juno' Actor Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender

LGBTQ+ Icon Marsha P. Johnson to Be Honored in New Jersey Hometown

How The Okra Project Is Bringing Food Security to Black Trans People